Jokhu warms up for World Youths with unanimous win

Tianna Guy - Photo courtesy AIBA

UNDISPUTED BOXING Gym’s Ortega Jokhu climaxed his preparations ahead of the International Boxing Association (IBA) Youth World Boxing Championships in Spain by executing a convincing win over Nevin Byer in the main event of a local card held in Carapichaima, on Friday night.

At the Jerry Junction car park, Jokhu (48 kilogrammes) fought outside of his weight class against unattached 66kg boxer Byer. Jokhu showed grit in his bout and was adjudged the winner by unanimous decision.

Friday’s victory for Jokhu was his final fight on local soil before he travels to La Nucia, Spain on Tuesday, for the championships, which will take place from November 14-26. He will be accompanied by his father Wendell and coach Reynold Cox.

In the previous bout at Carapichaima, Jokhu’s club-mate Trevoy Bharrat (78kg) defeated YTC’s Romel Lezama by a split decision.

Additionally, TT and Golden Fist Boxing Gym’s Tianna Guy (60kg) out-boxed Biomel Boxing Gym’s Stephanie Clarke (66kg). Guy was victorious as the referee stopped the contest. This was Guy’s first local bout since 2019. She is currently ranked 23rd in the world.

Meanwhile, the heavyweight contest between Chimere Taylor (99kg) of Cosmic Boxing and Golden Fist’s Angel George (99kg) resulted in a victory for Taylor, after the referee stopped the fight.

Taylor made a welcome return to the sport after a seven-year break. She last represented TT at the 2015 Pan American Games in Toronto, Canada. In 2013, she captured silver and bronze at a Continental Championships in Ecuador.

The male heavyweight bout saw Ryan Cummings (99kg) get past another unattached fighter Joseph Beckles (99kg).

TT Boxing Association (TTBA) president Cecil Forde lauded Undisputed Boxing Gym for hosting the first 13-bout mixed-gender card since the pandemic hit in March 2020.

Other Results:

Joshua Lewis (Biomel/77kg) def. Isiah Lawson (Magic/76kg) by split decision

Matthew Newallo (Cosmic/68kg) def. Seequan Ahue (Magic/67kg) by unanimous decision

Makieve Bellim (Bowman/54kg) def. Prince Charles (Biomel/56kg) by unanimous decision

Shania Nunez (Boimel/60kg) def. Vanessa Sankar (Undisputed/57kg) by unanimous decision

CJ Cardinal (Bowman/49kg) def. Adil Khan (Biomel/48kg) referee stopped contest

Neraj Mahadeosingh (Mitch Athletics/57kg) def. Cazan Solzano (Sandcity/57kg) referre stopped contest

Michelle Duham (Port of Spain East/81kg+) def. Leanna Boodram-Ramdass (Phoenix/81kg+) by split decision

Jayden Castillano (Biomel/80kg) def. Isiah St Phillip (Magic/81kg) by unanimous decision.