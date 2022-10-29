Indian diplomat: Trinidad and Tobago an example to the world

Raju Sharma, charge d'affaires at the High Commission of India, right, looks on as Senator Deoroop Teemal, from left, Swami Prakashananda, Dr Deokinanan Sharma and Sister Hemalatha light a lamp at the High Commission’s Divali celebrations at the Mahatma Gandhi Institute for Cultural Cooperation in, Mt Hope on Friday. - Photo by Sureash Cholai

RAJU SHARMA, charge d'affaires at the Indian High Commission in Port of Spain, on Friday said the people of Trinidad and Tobago were an example to the whole world in the way they celebrated each other's festivals. He gave welcoming remarks at the Divali 2022 celebration held at the Mahatma Gandhi Institute for Cultural Co-operation at Mt Hope held jointly by the mission and the institute.

"Divali time reminds us to get together, greet each other, and celebrate life as we seem to be getting away from the clutches of the corona virus pandemic." He said the people of TT follow in spirit traditions and practices from India.

"People of all religions and faiths celebrate all festivals together in TT. It is an example for other people from societies around the world to follow."

Sharma lauded the bravery, humility and determination of Lord Ram in the Ramayana story in overcoming suffering and challenges. He recalled with reverence Lord Ram, Sita, Latchman and Hanumanji for how they had lived their lives

"It is now time for all of us to earn knowledge, be prosperous, remain healthy and exercise justice."Let us induce in ourselves feelings of compassion, love, pardon and care for each other."

Independent Senator Deoroop Teemal recited a short prayer and explained the significance each word. It was an invocation for people to live lives characterised by dynamism, self-reflection and inner searching, all led by the divine mother. "The divine mother is asked to lead the process of transformation, meaningful change in our lives."

He said if one does not have the divine in one's life, one was living in an unreal existence. "The only truth in the universe is the divine."

Chinmaya Mission head Swami Prakashananda urged people to have a higher understanding of their jobs. He told a tale of one labourer walking along digging successive holes, followed by another immediately filling in each hole. When the duo were questioned about this, they said a third man had also been hired to plant a tree in the hole dug between the two men's actions but he had been off work ill. Prakashananda said that while the two men were in fact each doing their respective jobs, they had not been doing their duty purposefully, with a true vision.

