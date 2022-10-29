Imbert's boast while Trinidad and Tobago sinks deeper

Finance Minister Colm imbert -

THE EDITOR: Finance Minister Colm Imbert’s empty boast about closing the fiscal gap during the previous financial quarter once more reveals the gross ineptitude of this Rowley Government.

Increased revenues are a direct result of higher returns from the energy sector in the midst of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, and not because of any economic undertaking by the PNM administration.

Government has still not made any efforts at diversifying the economy, therefore, an end to the war could immediately lead to a steep decline in domestic energy-based revenues.

In addition, the minister’s brag of “better than expected” revenues is hollow in the face of high unemployment, growing poverty, the decline of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and other crises.

The national infrastructure is in its worst-ever condition, crime is an international disaster, and educational standards are falling.

In the face of increased revenues – the result of international developments – this Government has not utilised the financial benefits to improve the quality of life of the majority of citizens.

In fact, the minister’s bluster comes at a time when the Central Bank is cautioning about a welfare state and the urgent need to improve circumstances for the poor and dispossessed.

The United National Congress has been publicly alerting the incompetent PNM regime about the worsening hardship among the working poor, the collapse of the middle class, and the flight of professionals. Vain chest-thumping by the Rowley Government will not improve our dire circumstances.

There is a pressing need for sustained policies and programmes to alleviate the social and economic conditions of hundreds of thousands caught in the trap of deep financial adversity.

Mr Imbert should focus on that critical state of affairs instead of egoistically taking credit for a financial situation that is outside of his scope and competence.

RUSHTON PARAY

Mayaro MP