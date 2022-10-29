Guyana defeat TT men's volleyballers in first friendly

Members of the TT men's U21 volleyball team - Photo courtesy TTVF

TRINIDAD AND Tobago’s men’s Under-21 volleyball team lost their first meeting of a two-match friendly series 3-2 against Guyana at the National Cycling Centre, Couva, on Friday.

The hosts lost the opening set 28-26 but bounced back to win the next two sets 25-21, 27-25. However, the visitors regained control of the match with a 25-15 fourth set victory and proved the better team in the final set, to win 15-8.

The second match serves off at the same venue from 1 pm on Sunday.

TT coach Peer Nasseir welcomed the friendly test against the regional rivals and believes it’s a step in the right direction towards resuming the Goodwill tour between the two countries which was stopped owing to the pandemic.