Tagenarine gets maiden WI call-up for Tst tour of Australia

TAGENARINE CHANDERPAUL, son of the legendary Shivnarine Chanderpaul, is set to make his Test debut as the only uncapped player named in the West Indies team for a two-match series away to Australia later this year.

The WI selection panel announced a 15-man squad for the tour, which features a pair of warm-up matches – against an ACT/NSW XI from November 17-19 and a Prime Minister's XI from November 23-26, both at Canberra; and the Test matches (November 30-December 4 at Perth and December 8-12 at Adelaide.

The left-handed Chanderpaul, whose batting style and mannerisms are reminiscent of his famed father, forced his way into the Test fold after a good domestic season for Guyana Harpy Eagles, after tallying 439 runs from five matches at an average of 73.16.

Another left-handed opening batsman, John Campbell, who played during the 2022 home series against both England and Bangladesh, is currently serving a four-year ban for an anti-doping violation.

Middle-order batsmen Shamarh Brooks and Roston Chase have been recalled to the team, but left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie, who made his debut against Bangladesh earlier this year, was left out.

SQUAD: Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), Jermaine Blackwood (vice captain), Nkrumah Bonner, Shamarh Brooks, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Roston Chase, Joshua Da Silva, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Anderson Phillip, Raymon Reifer, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Devon Thomas.