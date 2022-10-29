Burglar escapes after stealing three cellphone

Police on patrol along the Claude Noel Highway, Shirvan. FILE PHOTO -

A 49-year-old Point Fortin woman caught a man red-handed ransacking her bedroom early Friday.

Although she cried out for help, the man managed to flee.

He remained on the run on Saturday.

A police report said the victim, of Fanny Village secured her home by locking all doors and windows and went to bed shortly after 10 pm on Thursday.

Around 3 am she was awoken by some noise and saw the man ransacking her bedroom.

He was wearing a blue T-shirt covering his head, a dark coloured T-shirt, and blue three-quarter jeans.

She raised the alarm and the man escaped by running to an area overgrown with bushes.

On checking, she found three cellphones, together valued at $5,199, missing.

The police noticed that the man entered the house by prying open a door, the same door he used to get out.

PC Maharaj is leading investigations.