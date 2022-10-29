Brian Manning's granny dies at 105

Esther Manning hugs her grandson Brian Manning during his campaign in the 2020 general election, in which he was elected San Fernando East MP. Photo courtesy Brian Manning -

THE matriarch of the Manning clan, Esther Manning, has died at the age of 105.

Esther Manning was the widow of Arnold Manning, and mother of former prime minister Patrick Manning who died on July 2, 2016.

She died on Saturday morning at the family’s Cocoyea Village, San Fernando home where she and her husband raised the late PNM leader along with his sisters, Dr Petronella Manning-Alleyne, Pamela and Panzetta.

In an immediate announcement, Anglican priest, Rev Dr Knolly Clarke noted the loss of two of stalwarts, Esther Manning and Wayne Charles, whom he said contributed to the musical life of the church.

San Fernando East MP Brian Manning – the son of Patrick Manning – said his grandmother was very much involved in the musical landscape of the Anglican Church, particularly St Paul’s Anglican on Harris Promenade, San Fernando, where he and his family attended every Sunday.

“She was a long- time manager of the St Paul’s Anglican Church. She managed the Sunday School, which I attended while growing up. She led the church choir and the Mother’s Union for an extended period of time.

“During my entire childhood, I think, she was the choir leader.”

Manning said his late grandmother was very influential in his upbringing and in him becoming the man he is today.

“In terms of discipline,” he explained.

“She was a great disciplinarian. She taught discipline and ensured my parents brought us (he and his brother David) to Sunday school every Sunday.

“She would call and complain if they didn’t,” he said.

He recalled visiting her during the election campaign where she gave him her blessings. His visits were curtailed during the covid19 pandemic because of her frailty and he did not want to accidentally infect her. Brian and his wife, Shelly Dass, contracted the virus in December 2021.

“She was ailing for some time. I passed by the house a few times when the restrictions were lifted and she was going strong.”

He said her health waned earlier this year, but she recovered, much to everyone’s surprise.

“She was doing well but on Saturday she transitioned.”

Funeral arrangements are yet to be arranged.