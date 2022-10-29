Bad weather over as Met Office discontinues adverse alert

Sunny weather above Laventille after torrential rains. - File photo.

The sun is out and the weather looks great for the weekend, as the adverse weather alert has been discontinued by the Met Office.

It downgraded the yellow level warning to green as conditions became settled and stable overnight Friday.

On Thursday, the country was on an orange-level alert. During the past two days, torrential rainfall caused flooding and landslides in north, east, central and south Trinidad, as well as Tobago.

However, relief came early Saturday, as the Met Office reported that the impact from the Inter-Tropical Convergence Zone has significantly decreased. It also expected a decreased in waterlogged areas, as riverine advisories were also downgraded.

"The isolated thunderstorm can still occur in a few areas, as is common during the rainy season. Gusty winds and street flooding can be expected but short-lived near these thunderstorms," the Met Office cautioned.