11 promoted to rank of assistant police commissioner

Acting CoP McDonald Jacob, seated centre, with acting DCP Erla Christopher, left, and Insp Natalie John of the Police Welfare Association with the 11 officers who were promoted to the rank of assistant commissioner on Friday at Police Administration Building. - Photo courtesy TTPS

Acting CoP McDonald Jacob promoted 11 officers to the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) on Friday to help "bolster the service and build balance and strength internally."

A release from the police on Saturday said the promotion event took place at the Police Administration Building, Port of Spain. Jacob said many of the officers who were promoted had been acting as ACPs.

He told the officers they had already made significant strides in their policing careers and should use that experience to transfer their skills, mentor younger officers as part of the succession planning of the organisation.

Acting Deputy Commissioner of Police Erla Christopher told the officers that the promotion to the rank of ACP felt like a reward for years of hard work and dedication to service, as a few of them are to proceed on pre-retirement leave soon.

To those who will continue in the job for some time, she encouraged them to make the time count.

While no mention was made of the spiralling crime rate, Christopher said told the officers the task to regain ground may be difficult, but was not impossible.

“At this level, we know what is required.” She reminded the officers of the promises made and those that they were prepared to make during the process.

“We have to work on getting it right,” she said, “to make our paradise safe.”

Inspector Natalie John spoke on behalf of the Police Social and Welfare Association.