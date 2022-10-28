Wallerfield man murdered in Sangre Grande

Anderson Cudjoe

POLICE say the shooting of a Wallerfield man at a shopping mall carpark in Guaico, Tamana on Thursday evening was a revenge killing.

Anderson "Andy" Cudjoe, who police said had "a long rap sheet" of past offences, including kidnapping, drug offences and car theft, is alleged to have angered others in the underworld.

Cudjoe posted a video in April alleging that a man, whom he named, was giving drugs to children to stash for him. The video showed Cudjoe taking something from the child, which he later returned. Police said this is one of the factors they are considering that may have caused his death.

They reported that at about 6 pm, Cudjoe, 46, of Antigua Road, Wallerfield, had just dropped off a woman and her ten-year-old son at a fast-food outlet in the shopping plaza along the Eastern Main Road, Guiaco. At the time Cudjoe was leading a convoy to sell gravel in Sangre Grande, police said.

While he was waiting for the woman and child to return, two gunmen got out of a car, headed towards Cudjoe’s black Nissan X-trail and started shooting. The car then sped off.

Cudjoe was found dead in the driver's seat of his X-trail.