Trinidad and Tobago men’s U21s host Guyana in volleyball friendlies

The TT men's U21 volleyball team will be competing against Guyana in a two-game series that starts on Friday. - TTVF

SHERDON PIERRE

THE Trinidad and Tobago men’s Under 21 volleyball team will be hosting a two-match friendly series against Guyana starting Friday at the National Cycling Velodrome, Couva from 6pm. The second match will be played at the same venue from 1pm on Sunday afternoon.

TT coach Peer Nasseir said the opportunity for the matches arose after fruitful dialogue with the volleyball president of Guyana Levi Nedd on restarting the Goodwill tour between the two countries which was halted by the covid19 pandemic.

Nasseir commented on the significance of organizing these matches. He said, “This is a good kick-off point for both our U-19 and U-21 Male teams in starting the 2024 cycle of regional and international tournaments. The social and cultural exchange is of utmost importance at Goodwill tournaments. It gives you a better understanding and appreciation for your neighbours.”

In true goodwill spirit, the visitors will pay for flights and food while the TT players and staff pooled together funds for their accommodation.

TT Team: Daniel Daly, Shane Patterson, Amir Dattoo, Jharon Peters, Omari Smith, Njeah Hernandez, Elijah Best, Julius Ghouralal, Laquan Dyer, Nicholas Williams. Juston Marcell, Jahreef Miguel, Dejaun Williams, Mekai Thompson, Jedaiah Sanoir, Nehemiah La Four, Kurshaun Mark, Nkosi Ayoung, Darrique Arthur, Levi Singh, Jushaun Morrison, Ekene Eze, Rondell Prince, Anthony Alum, Omari Leid, Jean Paul Mason, Rayon Dickson, Josiah Jankey, Mikael Ash, Kanye George, Jadon Morrison, Michael Burkett, Darion Sparks, Josiah Persaud, Kai Alexander, Jelani Jankie, Jeremiah Jankey

Staff: Peer Nasseir (Coach), Curtis Burkett (Assistant Coach), Jodiah MC Sween (Second Assistant Coach) Ato Rockcliffe, Gina Ragbir (Managers), Kyron Simmons (Trainer). Troy Boodoosingh (Therapist), Dexter Daly (Liaison).

Guyana Team: Tyreece Farley – (Captain) Shakeel Garraway – (Vice Captain), Randy Benjamin, Shaquan Lucas, Clarence Lucia, Kwado McLean, Sachin Inshanally, Divin Harripersaud, Alistar Scipio, Premchand Solen, Nixon Wilson, Vishram Beepat, Omesh Rohoman.

Staff: Levi Nedd (President/ Coach), Rodney Fredricks (Assistant Coach)