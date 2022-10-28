Tobago severely hit by bad weather

Drivers take a chance through the flood at Whim Village, Tobago. File photo/David Reid

The bad weather has significantly affected Tobago , resulting in over 400 reports in the past 48 hours says Allan Stewart, director of the Tobago Emergency Management Agency (TEMA).

There have been reports of landslides, road slippage and fallen trees, resulting in many roads being partially or completely blocked.

Stewart said on Friday the focus is on clearing the blocked roads to ensure people's safety and to get traffic flowing. He said 300mm of rainfall could be expected into Saturday, which was a major feature of Thursday night, resulting in flash flooding.

Many houses were severelyaffected.

At the launch of the National Children's Registry of TT on Friday morning, Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister Ayanna Webster-Roy, who is also Tobago East MP, said she visited Tobago before the event and was concerned by the number of land slippages she witnessed.

She encouraged her fellow Tobagonians to be vigilant and responsible by adhering to the warnings of the authorities. She said, "We are under weather alert and it is our duty to safeguard ourselves and our community."