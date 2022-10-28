Prolific SSFL scorer Larry Noel receives new boots

San Juan North Secondary School football captain Larry Noel, middle, receives a new pair of boots for his goal scoring season from football enthusiast Earl "Mango" Pierre, right. Also in the photo is former footballer Marvin Oliver, who is an avid supporter of the school's team. -

FOOTBALL enthusiast Earl “Mango” Pierre presented Tiger Tanks Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) premiership top scorer Larry Noel with a new pair of football boots.

Pierre helped form the TT Players Association in Brooklyn, New York in 1992 to honour players, coaches and managers.

Noel, the captain of San Juan North Secondary, scored 14 goals in the recently concluded tournament. He was the highest goal-scorer for the season. Noel led San Juan to the semifinals of the tournament, before losing to Fatima College at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Mucurapo, on Saturday.

Marvin Oliver, a former standout player at club level in Trinidad, also went to the school to present Noel with his award. Oliver is a supporter of the school’s football team and he is seen regularly at matches.

Pierre also presented a DVD on the legends of football to San Juan’s coaching staff.

Hankey George of the San Juan USA committee was also involved in presenting the gifts to San Juan North Secondary. San Juan USA raises funds in an effort to assist others.

Pierre would like to congratulate St Benedict’s College on winning the premiership title with a 3-1 win over Fatima, on Wednesday.