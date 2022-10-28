Mentors, role models and positive influences on teens

Dr Asha Pemberton -

Dr Asha Pemberton

Teenhealth.tt@gmail.com

Young people admire and imitate those whom they want to emulate. As a natural part of identity development, tweens and teens will look around and look up to those they feel a connection to, or want to be like. At this stage, this is often based on attributes or accomplishments that stimulate their interest, such as success in music, the arts, advocacy or sport.

Sometimes, it may be based on physical attributes style or poise. Yet still, there are many other reasons why teens choose role models. Life stories of struggle and triumph resonate with some young people who are having similar experiences; and still parents, family members, teachers or community leaders all frequently serve of positive role models.

For these reasons, adults in our community need to be ever mindful of their behaviour and interactions with young people, as they are often unaware of how much they can influence developing youth.

Benefits of teens having a mentor

Role models and mentors can shape the lives of young people by providing examples of how to pursue goals, navigate life or simply confirming that certain pathways and dreams are indeed possible to achieve. Although parents are often wrapped in the busyness of caring for their teens, it is important to recognise that they are often the number one role models in their lives, something to be considered in day-to-day interactions.

Real actions

Role models may influence the perspectives of young people especially when they can see tangible outcomes to their efforts. This is particularly powerful when mentors are local, because young people can then identify that someone else, from their context, was then able to do things they admire.

Younger adolescents are often more easily impressed by grandiose accomplishments. With age and development, however, youth grasp a better understanding of the efforts that go into outcomes; and having close-to-home examples make this learning that much more significant.

Self-image and body positivity

For young people of all genders, there are times of struggle with self-acceptance and body image. This seems to be even more so in our social media-driven world. That said, when youth can positively connect with adults who look like them, in any way, it provides a positive boost to self-esteem. The impact of a positive body self-concept on overall teen development cannot be overstated.

Young people, especially girls with lower self-esteem as related to their body image are at higher risk of engaging in harmful and non-productive behaviours. It is thus so critical that parents stay closely involved in the online lives of their teens, and be aware of whether unhealthy comparisons or body image distortions are emerging. These seem to be becoming more prevalent in our setting, and so awareness is key.

Healthy choices

Role models have a significant impact on the behavioural choices that young people make regarding health and wellness. Food choices, physical activity and use of alcohol or other substances are often influenced first by family, friends and then other role models or idols. This is another way in which parents often underrate their impact on teens, by not recognising that they lay the foundation from which teen behaviour develops.

Overall, parents are encouraged to actively support their young people in having a mentor. A trusted adult who can take the time to talk to them, share stories and experiences and provide opinions can make a significant impact on the life of a young person. Parents can also mentor the friends of their own children, especially in contexts of family discord. All such opportunities should not be overlooked as potential contributions to positive youth development.