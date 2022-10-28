Culture B's Strong Rum sways Tobago Stars of Soca

Culture B balances on one leg as he sings Strong Rum at the Tobago Stars of Soca competition on Wednesday at Shaw Park Cultural Complex. Photo by David Reid

ROSTON Simon won the $50,000 first prize in the Tobago Stars of Soca competition on Wednesday night at the Shaw Park Cultural Complex.

The event, organised by Radio Tambrin and M&E TV’s Peter Lewis, was facilitated by the THA and Tobago Festivals Commission.

The dreadlocked Simon, who goes by the sobriquet Culture B, delivered an energetic performance to his selection, Strong Rum

The song, which had the audience in stitches, told the story of man with a penchant for mixing at least two types of rum to have a good time.

Simon told the crowd that several young women had approached him to be “winer girls” for his performance, but he declined their offer.

Instead, he opted to present elements of the Moriah Ole Time Wedding, with its unique brush-back dance, for the benefit of tourists in the audience who had come to Tobago for the island’s inaugural carnival.

Second place went to the duo Michael Skeete (Mike-Tower) and Kwame Mc Clean (Too Real) with Firestorm. Their lively presentation featured smoke, fire breathers and dancers dressed in red.

Mc Clean told the audience, “I want you all to understand something about our fire. This fire is what we call an internal fire. No water could out this. If you bring Iwer George in here – the Water Lord – we will turn him into steam.”

They received $30,000.

Coming in third was Gerard “GMB” Balfour with Problems, a song about the hardship blue-collar workers often experience in getting money from contractors and the government.

Dressed as a labourer, Balfour, one of Tobago’s top pannists, spoke about the problems he was experiencing as a cash-strapped family man.

“I want it. I need it. Money, money, money,” he declared in the song’s hook.

“I just come from wuk. Ah wuk whole time, call the supervisor. Wife calling me, pampers to buy, flour gone up. Everything just sky high, and now he telling me he doh have the money.”

Balfour said he does not want any handouts but prefers to “work for what is mine, 24-7 I on the grind.” He got $20,000.

The remaining competitors each received $5,000. Artistes were judged on music, performance, lyrics and crowd response.

At the start of the show, Radio Tambrin managing director George Leacock thanked the artistes who participated in the preliminary round of the competition leading to the finals.

He said all of the finalists displayed amazing attitudes.

“I have not seen a competition in Tobago in recent times with artistes being so supportive of each other.”

The Tobago Stars of Soca competition was inspired by Radio Tambrin’s popular Touch De Road initiative.

THA Secretary of Tourism, Culture, Antiquities and Transportation Tashia Burris, assistant secretary Megan Morrison and Tobago Festivals Commission CEO John Arnold attended the event.

Tobago Stars of Soca results:

1. Roston Simon

2. Michael Skeet and Kwame Mc Clean

3. Gerard “GMB” Balfour

Unplaced:

Raychards Kerr

Gideon King (Tears)

Heston Lopez (IV)

Caston Cupid

Nkem Scotland (Kaspa De Lyrical)

Odwin Thomas (Dance Mijah)

Omari Or (Trip)

Stephen Sampson (Shinez)

Jhevon Jackson (Royal)

Ronnie Bastaldo (Korn Dogg)

Marlaner walker (Jah-Tifer)