Concerned citizens want Todd Street housing project stopped

File photo: Faris Al-Rawi

A group of concerned citizens in San Fernando is calling for a proposed housing development within the area of Todd's Street and environs to be stopped immediately.

The call was made in a statement issued by the group, after a meeting on Wednesday.

Newsday understands the group comprises 100 people who are residents, property owners, members of business groups and representatives of schools in Todds Street and environs.

In the statement, issued by the group's spokesperson, Pundit Rudranath Maharaj said the group has several concerns about the construction of 100 apartments in a green space between the San Fernando West Secondary School (to the north), San Fernando Central Secondary School (to the south), Todd Street (on the west) and privately held lands (to the east)

Maharaj listed the group's concerns.

The project would decimate one of the last green spaces in San Fernando; parts of the lands for the project were designated for the use of two adjacent secondary schools; removal of vegetation could negatively impact on drainage and flooding in the area; an increase in traffic congestion and parking, residents who occupy the proposed apartments would not benefit from proper amenites or proper housing planning and health and safety concerns for students and residents from construction activities.

Maharaj identified the ASJA Boys and Girls Colleges, San Fernando TML Primary School, Shri Krishna Kindergarten and the ASJA Primary School as some of the places which would be adversely affected by construction of the proposed apartments.

Maharaj questioned the need for this project in light of recent Housing Development Corporation (HDC) developments in San Fernando such as Carlton Lane which are not fully occupied as yet.

He identified a location near the Mon Repos Roundabout and another location as part of the San Fernando waterfront project as areas which could be used to boost San Fernando's housing stock

Maharaj said no consultation was held with stakeholders about this project by San Fernando West MP Faris Al-Rawi, the HDC or any government ministries

"This was quite unlike what was done in the case of the waterfront project and also the Skinner Park development, both of which benefited from widespread consultation."

He claimed this project received Cabinet approval in September and is being constructed with undue haste.

Maharaj said, "In light of the foregoing, this group calls for an immediate halt to this proposed development by the HDC and a rescinding of the decisions taken by Cabinet."

He added the group is "committed to an amicable resolution to this matter."