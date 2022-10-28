Alyssa Nanan places fourth at World Online Martial Arts

WITHIN five days notice of the World Online Martial Arts Masterships event hosted by the World Martial Arts Masterships Committee (WMC), based in South Korea, TT’s Alyssa Nanan placed fourth.

In day three of the event, on October 13, Nanan represented TT in the Muaythai division of the Masterships event in the online category of Maxfit.

This category involves doing a number of physical exercises within a certain time frame. Athletes must show proper form, speed, control, balance and technique when performing the exercises.

Nanan’s teammate Aiden Seepersad placed sixth in his division but rookie Jahmali Charles did not make it to the final. However, Charles said that he was grateful for the experience and that he’s looking forward to the physical competitions in the future.

Trinbago Muaythai Association (TMA) remains committed to putting the athletes first and providing as many opportunities to foster their development. TMA is the sole authorised representative for the sport of Muaythai under the International Federation of Muaythai Associations (IFMA) in Trinidad and Tobago.