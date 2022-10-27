Young at Cairo gas export forum: Energy, food security 'top priorities'

Minister Young presents at the 24th Ministerial Meeting of the GECF in Cairo, Egypt - ENERGY MINISTRY

ENERGY Minister Stuart Young has said natural gas must continue to play a role in energy and food security, "which are top priorities globally."

He was speaking at the 24th ministerial meeting of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) in Cairo, Egypt on Tuesday.

He said LNG and gas-produced products like fertiliser and ammonia are needed. But he added that his ministry is "conscious of the negative effects of climate change, in particular, on small island states and other Caricom islands, as well as in countries on the African continent, as we all feel the ill effects of climate change.

“It is up to us as GECF members to responsibly carry the narrative globally, especially with COP 27 approaching, as to how we can use technology and responsibly continue to develop the natural resources we all have of natural gas and to recognise the need globally to get the balance correct.”

In a press release, the ministry said Young focused on the need for the GECF to stand with and responsibly advocate for the proper development of natural gas resources in Africa "in a responsible manner and to assist African countries to develop their hydrocarbon resources.

"He said that African countries with hydrocarbon resources must not be left behind."

Young also said Trinidad and Tobago is prepared to develop neighbouring-proven gas reserves so as to assist with energy security in Caricom, Latin America and other countries and that TT "will continue to develop its hydrocarbon resources in a responsible manner whilst also developing cleaner energy."