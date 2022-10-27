Works Ministry: 300 roads rehabilitated

In this file photo, Ministry of Works and Transport workers look on as a machine operator uses an excavator to remove dirt from a hole as they begin work on the damaged road on the Southern Main Road in Claxton Bay. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

THE Works and Transport Ministry says 300 road rehabilitation projects were undertaken by its Highways Division and the Programme for Upgrading Road Efficiency (PURE) over the last year.

The ministry made this statement in a post on its Facebook page on Wednesday. The post comes after people in some parts of Trinidad have been protesting about poor roads and demanding they be repaired

The ministry said it made significant investment towards road rehabilitation, drainage, slope stabilisation, and bridge reconstruction works across communities.

"This translated into the execution of over 300 road rehabilitation projects, over half of which have been completed, with the rest ongoing."

Through its Highways Division and PURE, the ministry said it has been executing projects across the length and breadth of Trinidad "geared towards the development of the national road network as well as the lives of all citizens."

The post was accompanied by photos of some of the 300 road rehabilitation projects.

The areas included the M1 Tasker Road, Princes Town; Golden Grove, Arouca; Brazil Village, San Rafael; Eastern Main Road, Sangre Grande; Foster Road, Sangre Grande; Moruga Chainage 2+500, Moruga Road, Moruga; Moruga Chainage 19+400, Moruga Road, Moruga; Moruga Chainage 16 + 400, Moruga Road, Moruga; Moruga Chainage 2+500, Moruga Road, Moruga; Edinburgh 500, Chaguanas; Francis Avenue & Extension off Irving Street, San Juan; Lady Young, Morvant; Wrightson Road, Port of Spain; Thomas Drive Westvale Park, Glencoe and Mt Dor, First Street.