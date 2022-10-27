Wins for Georgia FC, 1976 Phoenix in Ascension

Tobago Ascension western conference leaders, 1976 Pheonix -

DEXTER EDWARDS

GEORGIA FC beat Belle Garden SC 3-2 recently in a pulsating seventh-round match in the Ascension Tobago Premier League.

A win would have lifted Belle Garden top of the table, and they came out firing with a goal from Renaldo Thomas in the 10th minute. But J’sean Washington scored twice before the half-time whistle, to give Georgia the lead at the break.

Affiba Mc Kenna levelled the score in the 65th, but Washington completed his hattrick five minutes later, to secure all three points for Georgia.

The result saw Sidey’s, who were inactive for the round, maintain the lead at the top of the standings, with a perfect 12 points from four matches.

Belle Garden (11 points) stayed second in the east, while Georgia (ten points) was in the third spot.

Charlotteville Police Youth Club and Roxborough Lakers could not be separated after 90 minutes on Sunday.

Roxborough benefitted from an own goal in the fourth minute, but Akeilon Murphy scored a brisk equaliser for Charlotteville in the 7th minute. And Roxborough were the happier bunch at halftime, after Kael Moore’s go-ahead goal in the 23rd. But Murphy ensured the points were shared, with his brace in the 49th minute.

The result did not change the positions for both teams on five points each. Roxborough possess the superior goal difference in fourth place, one spot above Charlotteville, among the six teams.

There was a dramatic finish in the central zone, between Calder Hall FC and Signal Hill United on Friday, which ended 1-1.

Shaquille Cox thought he had won the game for Calder Hall, after scoring in the 90th minute, but Kadeem Roberts rewrote the script, with a goal for Signal Hill United, two minutes into added-on time.

Leeds United and Golden Lane FC also played to a 2-2 stalemate, at Moriah recreation field on Wednesday.

Leeds of Whim, were 2-0 up at halftime, after goals from Akini James and Kernel Morris.

Golden Lane responded in the second half, with a double strike from Antonio Balfour.

Results in the central conference, saw the teams retain their positions in the standings. Signal Hill (14 points) stayed second, Leeds (eight points) fourth, Calder Hall (eight points) fifth and Golden Lane (seven points) sixth. Three games in the western conference rounded off the matches during the week. The match-up of the top two teams turned out to be a Friday to forget for Blackrock FC, on their home ground.

Blackrock were soundly beaten 6-1, by leaders 1976 FC Phoenix. Leandro Williams and Sherwin Lovell headlined the Phoenix attack with two goals each. Mickael Gem Gordon and Javon Williams added their names to the scoresheet.

Darrion Williams notched the consolation for Blackrock.

Last Wednesday, St Clair Coaching School registered their first win after seven games. The unfortunate victims were Bethel United, who were in the hunt for a quarter-final spot.

The scores were level at 1-1 at the half, after Delano Davis’ opener for Bethel in the 32 minute and a Jahiem David response in the 40th. Jabari David netted the decisive goal for St Clair Coaching School, five minutes into the second half.

Lambeau FC picked up three crucial points, following a hard-fought 1-0 result over Carnbee/Mt Pleasant. Jean Paul Froix separated the teams in the 48th minute.

Phoenix lead the conference with 19 points, followed by Lambeau (14 points), with a superior goal difference over Blackrock (14 points), in third.