WI cricket should take a bow(out)

West Indies’ captain Nicholas Pooran plays a shot in the air and is caught during the ICC men’s Twenty20 World Cup 2022 match against Ireland at Bellerive Oval in Hobart on Friday. - (AFP PHOTO)

THE EDITOR: After leading the WI to dead last in a group filled with “minnows” at the T20 World Cup, Mr Pooran has been rewarded with captaincy of the Red Force in the regional Super50 cup?

I think he should have been given time to reflect, rejuvenate and rethinkhis game before returning to cricket. He should spend time in the nets and count four-day cricket experiences as blessings – and yes, make himself available for Test cricket.

After the humiliating loss to Ireland, Pooran stated: “This was a learning experience.” No sir, it was was more like a “losing” experience.

“I have disappointed my guys with the way I performed,” he opined.

I think we actually came last in the tournament since we had the lowest net run rate in the qualifiers. He should have done the honourable and obvious thing and dropped himself for the final must-win match against Ireland.

I do not know where, how and when in the world he thought he would find form – and risked it at the finals! The world dwells and depends on leaders and leadership and he failed. Mr Pooran, please take a bow!

CWI president Ricky Skerritt blames the batsmen for their inability to play slow bowling as well as untimely shot selection. The question is, when did he find out about these flaws in our batsmen and what did he do to rectify them?

It is simply not good, when after the horse has long bolted, for him to say solutions will be found in keeping with CWI’s strategy to improve the quality and sustainability of cricket on all formats. Obviously the strategy failed. Take a bow Mr Skerritt!

Coach Phil Simmons wisely and honourably “stepped down” after the Ireland debacle (my daughter admitted not knowing Ireland even played cricket as she heard me venting my shock, hurt and anger on that memorable morning.

Simmons cited our weakness against slow bowling but the thing is, everyone around the world is aware of our weaknesses except our coaching staff and our players themselves.

At a media conference in August, Simmons was asked if he was concerned over players, including Russell, not making themselves available for West Indies. His response was “I don’t think that I should be begging people to play for their country.”

This is in my mind, a clear indication that we have an issue with players wanting to represent WI, preferring instead the more lucrative world T20 leagues.

“We just didn’t turn up today,” he said after the capitulation to the Irish. "We were outplayed in all departments today," was his lame explanation. So what was the coaching staff doing over the past year prior to the T20 World Cup?

In my opinion, the coach's hands were tied with regard to the shenanigans of West Indies cricket and his resignation should not be accepted until a thorough post-mortem is carried out.

I can’t think of any right-thinking coach who would apply for the job as Windies coach under the current conditions. In short, we can do worse, much worse. Mr Simmons should not bow out!

Skerritt said one thing that is of significance: "Windies cricket is bigger than any one individual or event.”

I bow to that, but shouldn’t Mr Skerritt as well?

TERRENCE KALLOO

Hurting WI fan