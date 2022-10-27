That vexing Nelson affair

Vincent Nelson, KC. -

THE EDITOR: I, like many others, am now aware of the Vincent Nelson fiasco.

Not being a lawyer, I am quite likely to come to wrong conclusions about this matter. However, there are factors in this case which have me wondering if all is really and truly above board.

First, Mr Nelson took part in an illegal scheme, according to multiple media reports. Then, he had a change of heart and decided to blow the whistle. This move does not absolve him...he still did wrong.

Why then was he given an indemnity deal? It is not as though he was an innocent bystander who witnessed a crime and is seeking refuge.

Did the Government not aid and abet someone in getting a pass although they committed a wrong, by way of this indemnity deal?

The other side of the coin is that, according to reports, the then attorney general Mr Al-Rawi acted on his own and bypassing the office of the DPP.

Therefore, if the King's Counsel wins his civil case in which he is claiming over $100 million in damages, that bill should not fall on the shoulders of the average Trinbago citizen, but should be paid by Mr Al-Rawi and the Cabinet members.

RICHARD DEANE

Diego Martin