St Benedict's cop SSFL Premiership title in 3-1 win vs Fatima

Fatima College's Jesse Hospedales (L) and St Benedict's Derrel Garcia vie for control of the ball during the Secondary Schools Football League Premiership division final, on Wednesday, at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva. - Marvin Hamilton

DAVID SCARLETT

AFTER three years without schoolboy football, the Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) Premiership returned and crowned a new champion as St Benedict’s College lifted the coveted trophy following a 3-1 victory over Fatima College at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva, on Wednesday afternoon.

This marked the La Romaine Lions’ first-ever title win since the inception of the SSFL Premiership in 2014.

They are only the second team besides Naparima College and Presentation College (San Fernando) to win the league (Shiva Boys’ Hindu College won in 2016).

Prior to the kick-off, SSFL president Merere Gonzales praised both teams for their efforts to get to the final stage, especially as they went through the season unbeaten.

He also stated that having two teams that aren’t Naparima and Presentation in the final is good for the league, its development and its marketability as it would attract different sets of fans, scouts and sponsors.

Amidst a packed arena, both teams walked out of the tunnel with confidence and with a desire for war.

Fatima began on the front foot, keeping the Lions pegged back in their own half for the best of the opening five minutes.

However, St Benedict’s got into their groove and started to test Fatima’s defence. The Lions earned a penalty kick in the tenth minute when referee Crystal Sobers adjudged that Nicholas Bobcombe was brought down in the penalty area by Jaden Williams.

Derrel Garcia stepped up to take the kick and saw his effort impressively saved by goalkeeper Tristan Edwards.

But the Lions didn’t let that penalty miss hinder them as they pressed Fatima and were rewarded with the opening goal courtesy Tarik Lee in the 33rd minute.

The St Benedict’s captain floored Jaden Williams with some fancy footwork and rifled the ball into the bottom right corner with his weaker left foot.

A minute later, St Benedict’s almost doubled their lead. Garcia dribbled into the penalty area and unleashed a left-footed shot, which was well saved by Edwards, and the rebound was dragged wide by Lee.

Fatima was close to finding an equaliser when Christian Bailey slalomed his way through St Benedict’s defence, but he ballooned his effort over the bar, and the teams went into the break with the Lions leading 1-0.

The team from the north began the second half strongly with Jesse Hospedales starring in the opening five minutes. The Fatima right-back had two efforts on goal, but to no avail, as his team fought on.

St Benedict’s were awarded another penalty kick in the 60th minute when Hospedales was guilty of using his arms to bring down Garcia in the penalty area.

This time, Tarik Lee took captain’s duty to step up and he blasted his shot past Edwards’ right hand, and into the back of the net to double his team’s lead.

Following the goal, there was a minor scuffle between Edwards and Jeremiah Niles as the goalkeeper attempted to retrieve the ball and throw it back to the centre circle.

Rebelliously, Niles then took the ball, ran away and kicked it towards the stands. Both players were booked for their actions.

Fatima replied with a goal of their own in the 69th minute, thanks to substitute Kade Collier. The midfielder found himself in open space after receiving a cross from the left flank, and he volleyed home to give his team hope to fight on.

But their bubble would soon be popped as Tarik Lee stormed through the Fatima defence and rocketed a shot past Edwards to make it 3-1 to St Benedict’s in the 73rd minute.

Fatima were stunned.

Ten minutes later, the Lions got the opportunity to score a fourth goal as they were awarded another penalty – the third of the game. Defender Keanu Morean was the assigned kicker on this occasion and he had his kick saved by Edwards, making it two penalty saves for the Fatima goalkeeper.

In the 88th minute, the game was unfortunately stopped to address an emergency concerning a fan in the stands. Medical assistance was required and the supporter was given the necessary treatment by the medical staff on site.

Following eight minutes of stoppage time at the end of regular time, St Benedict’s held on to their 3-1 lead to win the SSFL Premiership for the first time.

St Benedict’s Tarik Lee was named Man of the Match for his performance and his hat-trick in the final.

In his post-match interview with Newsday, the winning coach, Randolph Boyce, stated that the final was electrifying and he gave credit to the fans and the players.

He continued to say “The players… they’ve been working really hard this year and (with) the work we put in, the fellas deserve to win today (as well as) the whole tournament – it's amazing!

“The speed of our players was definitely one of our strengths. We worked on the transition part of our game because we knew that we had the players to play the type of game that we want to play.

“Fatima is a well-organised team, a well-disciplined team and we kept them (locked) in open play and that made the difference.”

Fatima College can be considered as overachievers having reached the Premiership final after playing last season in the Championship. Their heads will be held high as they continue their season and their hunt for silverware.

Next up on the SSFL calendar is the Boys Championship Big Five, scheduled to begin this week. For the Premiership teams, they will have their focus on this season’s Intercol competition, which commences on November 1.