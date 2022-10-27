Policewoman killed in Gasparillo accident

WPC Susan Duncan Thomas died at the scene of the accident in Gasparillo.

A POLICEWOMAN lost her life on Wednesday night when a vehicle on the southbound lane of the Solomon Hochoy Highway crossed the median and crashed into her SUV on the northbound lane.

A police report said at around 8.45 pm, a 29-year-old man of Mon Desir Road, Rousillac, was driving his black Nissan Navara south along the highway near Harmony Hall, when he lost control of it.

The Navara crossed the median, came on to the northbound lanes of the highway and collided with Duncan's blue Hyundai Creta SUV.

The impact pushed the SUV off the road and made it overturn some 20 feet away from the highway, in a grassy area.

First responders were PCs Harrikisoon and Ramroop of San Fernando Police Station, along with ASP Jaikaran and Sgt Nanan of Southern Division.

The driver of the Navara complained of chest pains and was taken to the San Fernando General Hospital by ambulance.

The accident caused traffic gridlock on the highway which lasted almost two hours.

This story will be updated as more information comes to hand.