ODPM reports landslides, flooding, during heavy rains on Tuesday, Wednesday

Not to be delayed on Tuesday, this delivery pickup pushes through flood waters on Ariapita Avenue. Photo by Roger Jacob

Amidst heavy rainfall on Wednesday morning and early afternoon, the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management (ODPM) has reported several instances of flooding, landslides and fallen trees across TT.

Two media releases from the ODPM on 10 am and 2.30 pm on Wednesday reported that three landslides were reported in St James, Sangre Chiquito and Idlewild and Bad Rock in Tobago.

The release also reported that there were four instances of flooding in Penal with flooding also being reported in Canaan, Tobago.

In Farrell Lane, Belmont, it was also reported that a house collapsed.

The owner of the home is staying with relatives while the Port of Spain City Corporation conducted a site visit.

A weather alert from the Met Office has advised that the Inter Tropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) is expected to drift over TT on Wednesday night with a tropical wave expected on Friday.

The Met Office also noted that there was a high chance of heavy rain and thunderstorms that could lead to up to 55 mm of rain.

This warning will remain in effect until Saturday afternoon.

The ODPM is advising the public to stay out of flood water, avoid driving through flood water, keep abreast of news bulletins and inspect your homes for any new cracks or leaks may appear.