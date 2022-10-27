MusicTT awardees share update on progress

Micro-sponsorship awardees with MusicTT board members. -

Micro-sponsorship awardees met with MusicTT and its board of directors to share their testimonies on how the micro-sponsorship grants awarded by MusicTT benefited their music business export activities and their achievements.

Meeting with MusicTT’s chairman John Arnold, its general manager Melissa Jimenez and director Francis Escayg were Carla Hobson, Rosezanna Winchester, Delicia Patterson, FareniteFire, Reuel Lynch and Marcus Braveboy. They met on October 14.

MusicTT, under its Music Export Academy umbrella, held an open call for micro-sponsorships (MSOC) in February–July 2022. It invited local music industry stakeholders to apply for the micro-sponsorships which would assist them in physically attending and networking at regional or international music business conferences or workshops, songwriting camps, showcase at festivals or trade fairs, or perform on tour.

Ten sponsorships were awarded to Hobson aka Yasha Mani, Braveboy, Freetown Collective, Winchester, Patterson, Gregory Marc Isaacs, Melissa Fuentes, Samuel Selkridge, Lynch and Kersha Garner.

The micro-sponsorships have assisted artistes to perform on various international stages, including the Hands Across Africa Festival and South Africa Reggae Festival Tour, Third Horizon Film Festival and The Great Escape. Artistes have also networked with international music labels and executives and attend this year’s Caribbean Marlin Gospel Music Awards in Bahamas – where Trinidad and Tobago artistes received 136 nominations in total and won 18 awards.

“MusicTT is proud to have assisted our local music industry practitioners in successfully achieving their international music business goals via its micro-sponsorship grants and we look forward to continuing our efforts to create further international linkages and develop the local music industry,” Jimenez said in the release.

