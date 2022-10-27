More flooding, landslides as weather alert upgraded to orange

Drivers approach floodwaters at South Quay in downtown Port of Spain on Thursday evening, shortly after the adverse-weather alter was upgraded by the Met Office to orange level. - ROGER JACOB

EVEN after fallen trees, several reports of flooding and landslides were reported this week, TT must now brace for even worse weather, as it is now under an orange-level adverse-weather alert, with a tropical wave expected to pass on Friday.

Previously, the country was under a lower, yellow-level alert which began on 9am on Tuesday and was set to end at 3pm on Saturday.

But in an update on Thursday afternoon, the Met Office said it is now at orange level, but set to end on the same day and time.

It said a tropical wave is expected on Friday.

It warned: "Prolonged periods of rain and intense showers are expected overnight into (Friday) morning, with a high (80 per cent) chance of thunderstorm activity.

It said there could be more than 75mm of rain, and gusty winds of over 55 km/h, especially in the area of heavy showers or thunderstorms. It said flooding is likely and warned that seas can "become agitated at times."

Landslides are also possible, it added.

In a public advisory just before 3 pm on Thursday, the Ministry of Rural Development and Local Government said the Caroni River (El Carmen) was at 80 per cent capacity.

It said the North Oropouche River was at 71 per cent capacity, the Caroni River at Bamboo Settlement number three was at 64 per cent, the Arouca River, 40 per cent and the Aripo River, 35 per cent.

Flooding was reported in San Fernando, La Romaine (at PriceSmart's compound), Sangre Grande, Debe, Barrackpore and Arima.

The Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) has said that nine of its facilities are experiencing reduced water production owing to the heavy rainfall.

In a public advisory on Thursday afternoon, WASA said the affected facilities include La Pastora, Mc David, Acono, Guanapo, Tompire, Matura, Valencia, St Ann's and Maraval.

It said it will continue to update the public as "every effort is being made to return these facilities to service at the earliest possible time.

"Water treatment plants are experiencing reduced production or have been stopped due to high turbidity as a result of flooded river conditions.

"River conditions are continually being assessed and works have commenced at some facilities."

The Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management (ODPM) on Thursday evening in a statement said various agencies had met on Wednesday and Thursday.

"The ODPM hosted a multi-stakeholder meeting on Wednesday, with representatives from the TT Meteorological Service (TTMS), Ministry of Rural Development and Local Government, Tobago Emergency Management Agency, TT Defence Force (TTDF), Ministry of Works and Transport, Ministry of Health, TTEC, WASA, and others in light of the adverse weather alert in effect for TT. "At the meeting, the TTMS provided a briefing on the potential impact of the weather system and agencies in attendance provided updates on their state of readiness and whether any assistance was required at this time."

Another meeting was held on Thursday at 6.15 pm to ensure all agencies were up-to-date on the current situation and prepared to mobilise response measures if they become necessary.