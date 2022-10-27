Met Office issues riverine alert - orange level

FIle photo/Ayanna Kinsale

AREAS including Caroni, South Oropouche, and where other major water courses are, were placed under a riverine alert at orange level on Thursday night.

The Met Office said in a statement the alert is in effect from Thursday at 8 pm to Saturday at 8 pm.

It said, "Urgency: Immediate. Response: Avoid. Severity: Severe. Certainty: Observed."

A colour-coded key to the statement explained that while a yellow alert had meant to monitor conditions, an orange alert meant to "secure yourself/property."

The Met Office said, "River levels are currently near threshold values in some parts, especially along the Caroni River and South Oropouche basin, with flooding ongoing in some areas along these rivers.

“Expected rainfall overnight can increase the volume of already-overwhelmed watercourses, and overspilling of banks is expected."

The statement said people should monitor weather conditions and river levels before venturing out.

"Avoid areas with floodwaters. Monitor updates from official sources and plan safety measures, including emergency supplies of food and water. Follow the instructions of government officials."

For more information see the websites and .