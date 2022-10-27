HDC: We'll engage stakeholders on San Fernando housing project

File photo: HDC building South Quay

THE Housing Development Corporation (HDC) said it is committed to holding consultations with stakeholders about a proposed housing project in Todd Street and environs in San Fernando.

The HDC was responding to a statement issued on Thursday by a group of concerned citizens from this area who wanted the proposed project stopped.

In a statement, the HDC said it is doing site identification and assessment on lands at Todd Street with respect to the proposed project. The preliminary planning work includes surveying, traffic surveys and studies, geotechnical and topographical investigations.

The HDC said, "Against this background, consultation with any stakeholder is premature."

But it added that it is "committed to engaging all stakeholders to hear their views and concerns."

On the proposed project, the HDC said it will ensure certain things are done, in keeping with best practices.

These include engaging a traffic management engineer/consultant; Town and Country Planning Division (TCPD) approval to guide the HDC on the appropriate use of land; and TCPD approval to guide site development, including parking arrangements.

The HDC thanked the citizens of San Fernando for their understanding and patience as it continues its preliminary activities at Todds Street.

During the unveiling of a mural on Harris Promenade, San Fernando on Tuesday, San Fernando West MP Faris Al-Rawi said he heard the group's spokesperson Pundit Rudranath Maharaj's concerns about the project in a video circulated on social media last weekend.

Al-Rawi, who is also Rural Development and Local Government Minister, said, "I can give the assurance, as MP for San Fernando West, all pleas for traffic management are being co-ordinated as we start at phase one at Todd Street redevelopment, as it starts, from the bottom, as it connects to the beginning of the waterfront. That remobilisation of traffic is critical to all of us."