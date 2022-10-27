Fire(works) for AG Armour

File photo: Attorney General Reginald Armour. Photo by Sureash Cholai

THE EDITOR: Please permit me some space in your publication to send an open letter to the Attorney General.

Dear Mr Armour, Sir,

The failure of successive administrations to deal with the fireworks nuisance considering the proven dangers of this unregulated industry, as reported by the Law Reform Commission, points to a reason behind said inaction.

What exactly is the reason?

Your refusal to engage with the vulnerable citizens on this vexing issue is both demeaning and insensitive. I hope today you are reading or hearing or learning of all the dead, lost and traumatised dogs and other innocent pets after another night of unregulated fireworks on Monday during the public holiday.

Your inaction speaks volumes. I wait to see what action, if any, your office takes when New Year's Day comes around.

ROGER MARSHALL

Fireworks Action

Coalition of TT