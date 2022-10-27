Father of murdered man wants more engaged public, police to fight crime

The father of murdered labourer Jade Telesford is hoping the public and the police can focus their efforts in competently pushing back against crime.

Telesford, 22, was shot dead while liming in a garage at Moraldo Trace, Santa Cruz, on Monday night.

Speaking with Newsday at the Forensic Science Centre, St James, on Thursday, Telesford's father Anthony Telesford said he could not give a reason why anyone would want to harm his son.

He said while his son could be impulsive and strong-willed he lived well with others and was not involved in any criminal activities.

Asked his thoughts on the recent upsurge in murders, the elder Telesford said while the police needed to be more aware of the communities they were assigned to protect, the public also had a responsibility in the fight against crime.

He said he felt most people were not focused enough to unite and address crime in their neighbourhoods.

"Police can never stop crime – crime is a societal issue.

"If the society keeps quiet and encourages it, it will grow and fester.

"How can't we stop this? Do you know why? Because the average citizen is inactive.

"Only when it affects them personally will they try to say or do something.

"They are inactive, they are disorganised and they are lazy."

Telesford also suggested that police be more involved in their communities, but stressed that participation from the public was crucial in any crime plan.

Telesford said he was taking care of his one-year-old grandson.

Police from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region II are continuing enquiries.