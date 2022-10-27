Calm in Santa Flora, Palo Seco after protests

Trevor Toorie, 65, of Palo Seco vented his frustration to Newsday as the community protested on Wednesday morning by chopping down trees. Photo by Marvin Hamilton

THERE was calm in the Palo Seco/ Santa Flora area on Thursday after two days of protests by some residents over poor infrastructure.

Newsday's checks with police found there was a minor disruption in which one road was partially blocked late on Wednesday night. Police said the road was subsequently cleared and there were no protests happening anywhere in the Santa Flora district.

Residents had blocked some roads early in the morning or late in the day in different parts of Palo Seco over the last two days to protest over poor infrastructure and other issues such as rising prices.

The blockages were subsequently cleared by workers from the Siparia Regional Corporation, with police looking on. In some cases TT Electricity Commission (T&TEC) crews were on site to replace power lines pulled down by tree branches being cut by protesters to be used as debris to block roads.

On Wednesday, one Palo Seco resident, Trevor Toorie, expressed concern about the deterioration of roads in the area.

On Monday night, residents of Palo Seco, Los Bajos, Quarry Village in Siparia, and parts of Fyzabad began blocking roads with tyres and other debris. The police were alerted and later cleared the roads.

The areas where most of the protests occurred fall within the La Brea constituency, which is represented in Parliament by Labour Minister Stephen McClashie.

McClashie could not be reached for comment.