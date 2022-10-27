AG meets with stakeholders on sexual harassment bill

Attorney General Reginald Armour and members of his ministry met with stakeholders on Thursday to discuss the working draft of the Sexual Harassment Bill, 2022.

This bill was formulated on the basis of a Cabinet-approved policy in 2019.

In a release, the Office of the Attorney General and Ministry of Legal Affairs (AGLA) said stakeholders present included the Ministry of Labour (Conciliation Unit), Equal Opportunity Commission, Industrial Court, UWI, Coalition Against Domestic Violence, Alliance for State Action to end Gender Based Violence, PEAPSL Consultancy Ltd, the Law Reform Commission and the Criminal Justice Unit of the AGLA.

The release said stakeholders presented several key recommendations to strengthen the draft legislation and the ministry intends to return to the Cabinet with a reformulated bill to be introduced in the Parliament at the earliest opportunity.

At the beginning of the meeting, a moment of silence was observed in honour of the late Hazel Brown, a pioneering voice for domestic and female workers, who died in September.