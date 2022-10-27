3 artists hold Conversations in Colour

ShakeThe DustFromYourFeetWhenYouLeave by Michelle Tappin-Davis

Conversations in Colour is a collaborative exhibition by three friends – Michelle Boyd, Keith Ward and Michelle Tappin-Davis.

The three artists address colour, process and composition in a diversely, dynamic manner. adding their personal narrative to Conversations in Colour, a media release said.

Ward converses with colour intuitively, allowing mood and themes to inform the creative expressions and process in the conversations with his canvases. Strong vibrant colours are an integral part of the artist's narrative.

Boyd describes her engagement with colour as beyond the sensory, formal and technical properties. She describes her process as the vehicle to enable contextualising time and space and as her emotional response to life’s unfolding drama.

Tappin-Davis uses the human form to create narratives in her work, additionally the interplay of complementary colours with their contrasting temperatures play upon the emotions of the viewer. The conversation within the paintings invites the viewer to join in.

The exhibition continues until Saturday at the Art Society of Trinidad and Tobago, 3-7 St Vincent Avenue, Federation Park, Port of Spain,

Gallery hours are 12 pm-6 pm