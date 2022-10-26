Warner 'not interested' in Netflix series on FIFA corruption

Jack Warner -

On November 9, Netflix will release a docuseries titled FIFA Uncovered which, it said, "traces the organisation's legacy, exploring the pageantry, power struggles and politics of hosting the World Cup."

But former FIFA vice president Jack Warner said this "doesn't interest" him.

On Tuesday, Netflix posted a one-minute-36-second-long trailer for the series on its social media pages.

It captioned the video, "For decades, FIFA united the globe through football. But behind the game, craftier schemes were at play."

The trailer included brief, old clips of Warner – who was charged with corruption in FIFA – and also an interview with former TT goalkeeper, now ESPN sports analyst Shaka Hislop.

In one clip, Warner said: "FIFA will feel a tsunami coming. Trust me, you haven't seen it yet." In another, he said, "Our business is our business."

A clip from Hislop's interview shows him saying, "The impacts (of corruption in FIFA) go to every corner of the planet."

Warner was accused of racketeering, wire fraud, money laundering, and bribery. He also allegedly accepted millions of dollars in bribes to ensure South Africa became World Cup hosts in 2010.

Contacted on Wednesday and asked if he knew about the docuseries, Warner told Newsday: "I'm not aware of it and I don't want to be aware of it.

"It doesn't really interest me."

The docuseries will be released just 11 days before the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.