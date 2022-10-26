Voix Riches to hold Woman & Vibes concert

Voix Riches with Skiffle Steel - Tempo in Sando in 2021. -

For one night only, the south based, all-female, vocal performing ensemble, Voix Riches, will host its first concert at the Southern Academy for the Performing Arts (SAPA).

Women & Vibes is set to showcase the vocal versatility and perseverance of the group as it celebrates seven years of “excellence in performance,” a media release said. The concert on October 29 starts at 7 pm.

Woman & Vibes will feature a wide range of musical genres from choral classics to parang and soca, with musical arrangements, choreography and costume design all done by members of the ensemble.

The concert will take patrons on a journey from the inception of Voix Riches (translation: Rich Voices) as a group of alumni from St Joseph’s Convent, San Fernando, to the all-inclusive, award-winning group of musical young women, the release said.

Voix Riches membership includes Tiana Chandler, Ribqa Davidson, Dhanika Burris, Chrystal Joseph, Dana Tankoo, Lauren Rodney-Villaruel, Giselle Edmond, Andrea Rauceo and Gabrielle Alexander.

Voix Riches has received many awards during its existence. In 2016, it copped the TT Music Festival award for parang and placed second in contemporary religious music category.

At the 32nd Music Festival in 2018, it earned national championship trophies in the ladies quartet, parang, and calypso chorale (with choreography). It also received special awards for most outstanding choir, most outstanding vocal performance and most outstanding performance (open).

Voix Riches also seeks to celebrate with those who brought the group together and supported it in their journey.

These include former music teacher and current curriculum officer Michele Dowrich who heralded the inception of the group in 2015 and continues to be a champion of the group as it grows. She will also be a guest performer at this event.

Woman & Vibes will be hosted by Paula Hamilton-Smith with additional guest performances by Richarde Bereaux and others.

Tickets at $200 are available from all Voix Riches members, 732-4213 (call/WhatsApp) or by e-mail: sjcvoixriches@gmail.com