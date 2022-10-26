Venezuelan woman charged with assaulting two police officers

A Venezuelan woman was slapped with eight charges after she allegedly assaulted two police officers on Tuesday morning during a traffic stop in Arima.

Police reports said the 28-year-old woman cursed and kicked PCs Jason Phillip and Winston Jack, both assigned to the Arima Police Station Traffic Unit. Police said at about 10 am the two were on patrol on Pro Queen Street when they saw the woman parked in a no-parking zone.

PC Jack approached the woman, Daniela Yoliani Nunez Vallejo of Aquamarine Crescent, Union Hall, San Fernando, and told her she was parked illegally. On checking her documents Jack realised they were fake, and while he was trying to arrest her she allegedly pulled away her arm violently.

She then allegedly kicked PC Jack in the groin while holding on to the steering wheel of the car, a black Chevrolet Aveo police said. Vallejo is then alleged to have scratched Phillip with her fingernail while calling him a “f--king animal” and threatening his family.

Vallejo was taken to the Arima Police Station, where she was charged with assaulting both officers, obscene language, resisting arrest, driving without a valid certificate of insurance and without a driver’s permit, breaching a traffic sign and disorderly behaviour.

The officers later sought medical attention at the Arima Health Facility and obtained medical certificates detailing their injuries.

A passer-by recorded the incident and shared it on social media. The two-minute-15-second video showed an officer trying to pull a woman out of a red car as she argued with them. Those looking on are heard calling on the officers to get a female officer to arrest the woman. At one point the woman is seen kicking an officer who held on to her foot. The officers eventually get the woman out of the car after another man tells the woman to calm down.

The video ends with a man being arrested after a police officer accuses him of using obscene language.