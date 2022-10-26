Unilever gets PR award

FILE PHOTO: Unilever Caribbean Ltd compound, Mt Hope.

FOOD and house care manufacturer Unilever Caribbean Ltd was given the “Innovation in Sustainable Products for Living” awarded by SWF&CO Public Relations.

The award was announced during SWF&CO’s 30 anniversary celebrations. The public relations firm presented awards for stand out achievements as it expressed gratitude to its partners and clients.

With businesses stifled during the height of the pandemic, SWF&CO said Unilever continued to grow in the face of adversity, a media release on the award said.

“Unilever Caribbean Ltd centres its work around the core purpose of making sustainable living commonplace in the Caribbean. The International Unilever Group has invested heavily in its “Clean Future” research strategy which aims to rethink plastic packaging, replace the use of fossil-fuel derived carbon with renewable or recycled carbon in its cleaning products, and produce zero emissions in its operations by 2030.”

The release said throughout the pandemic Unilever maintained close contact with customers, introducing new antibacterial lines and facilitating package renovations to better suit the demands of the time.

Managing Director at Unilever Jean-Marc Mouttet said receiving the award “is extremely gratifying.”

“Last year was another landmark year for innovation across major categories, and our brands continue to lead and shape the local market through relevant consumer-driven innovation,” Mouttet said after receiving the award.

SWF&CO presented corporate achievement awards to ten of its clients and at the virtual ceremony, CEO Sandra Welch-Farrell thanked senior executives, business leaders, and well-wishers from as far as Tokyo, Beijing, Ireland, Germany, Italy, the UK, the USA, Argentina, Mexico and Jamaica.

Welch-Farrell said the award is being presented to Unilever in grateful recognition of its enduring commitment to innovation and to reducing its carbon footprint.