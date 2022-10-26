Tobago Carnival Committee chair: October carnival could be annual event

IN light of the feedback she has been receiving so far, Tobago Carnival Committee chairman Meisha Trim believes the island’s inaugural carnival could be an annual event.

“Yes, I anticipate it,” she told Newsday on Wednesday.

But Trim said any future carnival must be tweaked, as this is the first time Tobago is hosting its own festival.

“This is like a pilot, but based on the interest so far, that is definitely the idea" (to make the carnival an annual event).

With just a day to go before the official start of carnival, Trim said the feedback has been overwhelming.

“It has been pretty good. I can’t complain in terms of the curiosity, the excitement, the visibility of the carnival and the interest.”

She said although the committee faced some challenges owing to the pressure of “coming out kind of late,” it was determined to do things differently, and: “We are excited to host our inaugural transition to being big girls and boys now.”

She said the committee’s biggest challenge is getting people to Tobago.

“But people are determined to get here. We have reports of the airports being overrun with people.”

She said Caribbean Airlines Ltd is trying to facilitate visitors.