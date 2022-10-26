Robinson-Regis mourns Dr Lester Henry

Housing and Urban Development Minister Camille Robinson-Regis. Photo by Angelo Marcelle

HOUSE of Representatives leader Housing Minister Camille Robinson-Regis expressed her deepest sympathies on the death of former PNM senator economist Dr Lester Henry, speaking to Newsday on Wednesday at an HDC grant distribution ceremony at her ministry in Port of Spain.

"It's very sad for us as a party. It was really sudden, very unexpected.

"I have continued to be close to Lester and I was deeply saddened when I heard of his passing.

"He made a major contribution to the party, because he served as treasurer. He also made a major contribution to our resurgence, because he did serve as an opposition senator for five years, and then when we got back into government he served as a government senator, and we were very proud of his contributions.

"It is really a sad time for the PNM, and for me personally, because I considered him a friend."

Robinson-Regis offered her condolences to Henry's family and the PNM family, especially as his death was so unexpected and so sudden.

"Lester had continued to contribute to the party. He had just been elected education officer for Port of Spain South constituency.

Last week he was elected.

"So he will be deeply missed, and we are in deep mourning for him. In particular we offer condolences to his wife, his children, and his father, Ferdie Ferreira, and the rest of his family."

How would she like him to be remembered?

"He was most witty and extremely diligent in the work he did. He was very soft-spoken, but when he did make his contributions they were always well thought out and were highly considered. He made a great contribution to us as the PNM and to the Government of Trinidad and Tobago.

"He was a good family man, a good father and a good husband, and we commend him for that.

"I'm sure his students will also miss him. He continued to be a lecturer at UWI."