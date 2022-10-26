New Grant woman injured, husband in custody after knife, cutlass attack

A woman has been hospitalised and her husband is in police custody after a knife attack at their home in New Grant on Tuesday night.

The woman was in stable condition at the San Fernando General Hospital, and the man at the Tableland police station up to Wednesday.

She is in her late 50s, and he is in his early 60s. They live in an apartment at Monkey Town Third Branch Road.

The man reported to police that they were drinking puncheon rum, and he was unable to remember the details of the incident. He believed that he drank too much and they had an argument which escalated into a fight.

Residents alerted the police at around 9 pm, and ambulance personnel took the woman to the Princes Town District Health Facility. She had slash wounds to her face and neck. The husband had an injury to his neck.

Part of the couple’s apartment was burnt. Residents put out the flames before the police arrived.

From what the police were told, the couple had no history of domestic violence.

The police have not said whether the man’s injuries were self-inflicted. He reported he cannot remember how he was injured.

He was treated and discharged from the Princes Town District Health Facility on Tuesday night.

The police seized a knife and a cutlass smeared with blood.

Investigations are continuing.