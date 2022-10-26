Man, 18, charged with murdering 15-year-old Golconda boy

An 18-year-old Ste Madeline man is expected to appear before a San Fernando magistrate on Wednesday chzrged with murdering 15-year-old Videsh Dookran.

Police confirmed that Ryan Rampersad of Church Street, Ponderosa, Golconda, was charged on Tuesday night after homicide investigators received advice from Director of Public Prosecutions Roger Gaspard, SC.

The charge was laid by WPC Knights.

Rampersad was held with two other relatives last week. They were later released.

Dookran's body was found in an outhouse behind a pluckshop in Golconda on October 9.