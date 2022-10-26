Leadership coach Dexter Emrit teaches executive presence

Dexter Emrit says executive presence is very important. - Sureash Cholai

Human resource consultant, corporate trainer and MBA lecturer Dexter Emrit said executive presence (EP) is the missing factor for many leaders, which makes them less effective at their jobs. He said the development of soft skills is essential in the modern business world.

In an interview with Newsday, Emrit said research showed that while intelligence will get someone a seat at the head table, executive presence was what would get them to the head of the table and keep them there.

“When talking about executive presence, there are three major factors – communication, appearance, and gravitas. Appearance contributes less than ten per cent to EP even though it is still important for first impressions, while communication is 20-something per cent of EP. Gravitas, which is everything else – the way we manage conflict, the way we conduct Sourselves, the way we behave, our overall behaviour – is about 60-something per cent.

“A leader has to make sure they don’t just have the knowledge and the vision, leadership is about influencing, and we influence not only rationally, but emotionally and even spiritually. We’re talking about authenticity, and that’s why I find EP is very important, because you want to bring authenticity into your leadership style.”

Emrit said he works from the inside out with his clients, changing their inner engineering as well as their outer engineering.

“I like to go from within, I don't believe in someone that has good communication skills, wears the smartest suit, is excellent in terms of behaviour, but within has low self-esteem. I do a session where we talk about emotional baggage and try to get it out, because I can’t come here and pretend I’m the most good-looking leader but within me there’s hidden baggage, because it will impact my energy, it will impact my interactions with you whether or not I’m aware, because we're all intuitive.

“I’m looking at impression, the impression you make on others, how you’re being perceived which is important, your expressions, how you’re communicating. I’m also looking at “innerpression,” how you are showing up from within, how do you feel about yourself, because that will of course impact your vibration. It’s about authenticity as well as integrity.”

He offers coaching in executive presence both on an individual basis as well as to small groups through a tertiary institution. The coaching consists of 20 contact hours split into seven modules.

“I do an Introduction to EP, which can take some time as people need to understand the concept. Next is a session on personal branding, where I help people establish their current brand and also the brand they want to become. I ask a lot of questions and I give my students a questionnaire which they have to get ten close people to answer about them. With branding it's not just about what I know about myself, it's also about what others know and think about me. You have to be cognisant of your reputation and that is why branding and executive presence are so critically important.”

The third session is on verbal and non-verbal communication. Emrit said many people were shocked to learn that verbal communication is only seven per cent of total communication, tone contributes 38 per cent, and body language about 55 per cent.

“I also do a session on conflict management. Conflict is a part of life and can be quite healthy. But it's the way we handle the conflict that's going to matter, and that is where the session on emotional intelligence comes in. We will get angry and I tell my students don’t try to avoid it but be aware of it and manage it. That is an important part of EP because life is tough.”

Emrit said another module deals with managing office and corporate politics. He said while there is politics in every sphere of life, organisational politics is dog-eat-dog.

“It's one of the favourites because it's a wake-up call to the participants, on how to manage office politics and how to play the game. I have been a goody two-shoes, but in the corporate world that gets you nowhere because you will always be a victim of your goodness. I teach you how to play that game smartly while maintaining your morality and integrity. I find it resonates with the women especially, because it's a bit tougher for them as they don't have the equality they deserve.”

Building up personal power is another module Emrit teaches. He said power does not have to come from being draconian in the workplace.

“Your power could come from your intelligence, your emotional capabilities, it could come from your conscience, and of course it could also come from EP. I do a session where I talk about the ten sources of power and how you can develop that to become a more powerful individual. We want to see ourselves self-actualise, we want to see the best versions of ourselves and that is where I think those powers become so critically important.”

The final module is public speaking and how to be an effective presenter, which Emrit said helps further develop people’s confidence and presence.

Emrit said people who receive coaching through the institution receive all the modules, individual clients can choose the topics they are interested in. He noted that people who are looking to improve themselves can also take his course, as it is not just for leaders and managers.

“You could be someone just starting off, like a clerk in an organisation who starts preparing herself to get ahead. The message I want to get across there is that formal education is not enough. I've seen so many people who are up there but just don't have that oomph and that energy, and what happens is people don't want to be part of a team with you, they don't respect you, they don't regard you, so I am giving you that other half of the pie to complete your formal training through this personal coaching on EP.”

Emrit can be contacted via social media, through LinkedIn, and at 388-3972.