Give lawyers more power

THIS MIGHT not be the best moment to call for more powers for lawyers – but hear us out.

In response to the Law Association asking pointed questions of Government on Friday about the Vincent Nelson scandal, Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar attacked the body for failing to take a more robust stance, accusing it of being “pusillanimous.”

Mrs Persad-Bissessar seemingly joined with the Prime Minister in not favouring the association.

Dr Rowley recently lambasted the lawyers after they warned him about violating the sub-judice rule. He is also on record as expressing dissatisfaction with the association’s handling of allegations relating to Chief Justice Ivor Archie.

Rowley and Persad-Bissessar are just the latest in the long line of those who have attacked this statutory body. Regardless of who is in power, it is fair to say the association is among politicians’ favourite bobolees.

It is not hard to see why.

Our Constitution enshrines a contradiction which guarantees that the workings of a body regulating legal conduct will always come within the crosshairs of those serving political imperatives.

Under our system, an attorney general serves as Cabinet’s chief legal adviser. At the same time, that attorney general is a political appointee, and even sometimes a sitting MP.

Nevertheless, we expect this official to demonstrate an even-handed and impartial approach to legal matters.

But problems arise when those matters begin to touch politically sensitive areas, in which much is at stake for a government.

It is thus easy to understand why figures such as John Jeremie, Anand Ramlogan, Faris Al-Rawi and Mr Armour have each been accused of overstepping their bounds.

Yet the statute governing the association explicitly bars it from looking into complaints raised against attorneys general, each of whom is regarded as the titular head of the Bar.

As a result, whenever inevitable questions arise relating to the conduct of the office-holder, the body is hamstrung in its possible recourses.

The first port of call is often a strongly worded press release. If enough signatories petition, the association can also consider a motion of no confidence.

The latter, because it is a numbers game, necessarily has political inflections. This is compounded by the fact that the profession is a relatively close-knit one, involving strong alliances and personal friendships.

But – and this is passing strange – though it may not probe a sitting AG, the association can investigate a Chief Justice.

The law should be changed to expand the remit and the make-up of the body’s disciplinary committee, allowing greater oversight by members who might comprise retired (and hence more likely disinterested) legal officials and even non-legal professionals.

When there is no real accountability relating to the conduct of high officials in relation to breaches of legal professional standards, that damages not only lawyers, but the workings of democracy itself.