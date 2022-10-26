Fatima, Benedict’s square off in SSFL Premiership final

Fatima’s Jaden Williams (R) battles for possession of the ball against San Juan North Secondary’s Larry Noel, during the Secondary Schools Football League Premiership divison semi-final, on Saturday, at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Port of Spain. - SUREASH CHOLAI

FATIMA and St Benedict’s will square off on Wednesday, at the Ato Boldon Stadium, in Couva, in the final of the 2022 Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) Premier Division. This game will kick off at 4 pm.

Fatima edged San Juan North 1-0 in the second semi-final on Saturday at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo.

A day earlier, St Benedict’s held off a gutsy challenge from Presentation San Fernando to prevail 5-3 at the Ato Boldon Stadium. St Benedict’s were leading 5-0 at one stage in Friday’s first semi.

Wednesday’s Premier Division final will be a rematch from their Group A fixture on the opening day of the season (September 14), when both teams battled to a 1-1 draw at Moruga. Ephraim Brown was the goal-getter for St Benedict’s and Khiba Romany was on target for Fatima.

During a post-game interview, after Fatima’s semi-final victory, coach Hutson “Barber” Charles said, “When you set (a goal) and you achieve it, you can’t ask for (anything) better.”

With regard to the goal that was set, Charles commented, “To win a championship. I told them, to get there, you have a lot of hurdles to cross, and this is one of them.

“I say if you want to be champions, this is the game you have to win.

Looking ahead to the St Benedict’s encounter on Wednesday, Charles, the former TT midfielder and assistant team coach, said, “That’s the first team we played (this season). We have a plan for St Benedict’s, they are a tough team, a well-coached team and we will prepare for them.”

St Benedict’s coach Randolph Boyce is eager to see a good contest against Fatima in the Premier Division final.

Boyce said, “Anybody come, they’re bringing a good game. It’s good for the football of Trinidad and Tobago. We’ve been down in the pandemic for a little while. You’re seeing the development taking place.”