Duke to quit THA if successful in local govt

PDP political leader Watson Duke -

Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) political leader Watson Duke has said he will resign as electoral representative for Roxborough/Argyle if his party wins the east-west corridor in the upcoming local government election.

Duke retained his Roxborough/Argyle seat in the December 6, 2022 THA election as his party won 14 of the 15 seats.

Five months later, he launched the Trinidad arm of the party at the Hyatt, Port of Spain.

Speaking to scores of supporters at the Cyd Gray Complex in Roxborough on Tuesday night, Duke said he will launch his official local government campaign in John John, Laventille on November 6.

He promised to name approximately 100 candidates by November 30.

Duke told residents that if he resigns, he will find a worthy candidate who will continue to seek their interests.

Duke sought to explain the importance of his party taking the fight for Tobago to Trinidad. He said it is the only way for Tobagonians to have their fair share. He said the fight for an improved quality of living for Tobagonians. must start in Trinidad.

His news was received with shouts of "Spartans" and nodding of heads.

Although the local government election date has not yet been announced, Duke says his party will be contesting all 14 regional bodies.

In a video posted on his Facebook page on Monday, Duke said the PDP’s candidates should be in the field by November 31.

“All things being equal, we are hoping that by November 30, all of our candidates will be out and ready in the vineyards,” he said.

Duke said people can expect “new politics, different politics, revolutionary politics.”

The life of local government bodies end in December but the law allows for a period up to March 2023 in which the elections can be called. The 14 local government corporations in Trinidad are evenly divided between the PNM and UNC.

Duke said he is excited about starting the campaign.

“Our campaign would start in November in Trinidad, in Port of Spain, and you would recognise what we are bringing is something different. We are not on the old talk and polished talk. We are on the people talk.”

Under his leadership, he said, people will not be discriminated against.

“We are not friends with the UNC. We are not friends with the PNM. We are friends with the people. This is the PDP contesting the election on behalf of the people.”

Duke said the PDP will address poverty, unemployment, educational opportunities and medical care during their campaign.

“These were the concerns that we brought to Tobago (during the December 6, 2021 THA election campaign) and what the people voted for.”

The PDP won 14 of the 15 electoral districts in that election. (with reporting by Corey Connelly)