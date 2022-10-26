Duke slams THA: Roxborough being punished

PDP leader Watson Duke meets a young supporter at the Cyd Gray Complex, Roxborough, Tuesday night. - Photo by Elizabeth Gonzales

Roxborough/Argyle electoral representative Watson Duke has claimed the THA executive council is deliberately punishing his constituents for his public feud with Chief Secretary Farley Augustine.

Duke made the statement on Tuesday night at a constituency meeting at the Cyd Gray Complex, Roxborough.

Duke, the political leader of the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP), retained the Roxborough/Argyle seat in the December 6, 2021 THA elections, which the PDP won convincingly 14-1. He was later sworn in as deputy chief secretary.

But Duke and Augustine locked horns in September over the THA's alleged lack of funding for the Roxborough Folk Performers' trip to New York for Labor Day celebrations. Duke claimed group members were left stranded, hungry and sleeping on the streets.

Augustine took umbrage at Duke's remarks and threatened to strip him of his deputy chief secretary portfolio. Duke responded by removing Augustine as PDP deputy and resigning as deputy chief secretary.

Roxborough/Argyle residents are convinced that the falling-out between Duke and Augustine is directly affecting their development. They claim they have not been able to speak to Augustine and are not being considered for jobs in the area.

One man said there was a minor project in the area, but his son was not hired.

He said, "I have a little boy, around 23 years, and I’m looking for a work for him and cannot get a work. I could not get a work with PNM, and I follow this party, and still can't get a work."

He said he was not blaming the PDP leader for the situation.

"I really can't blame you, because you can't do much."

Another resident asked where was the development of the area promised by the PDP during the election season.

"The party won the election but Roxborough has been left behind. No work, nothing going on.

"But we in Roxborough will not sit down and take that, because we work hard during the campaign."

She said residents will stand up if the THA continues to disregard their needs for physical and socio-economic development.

"We have to do something, because this is stupidness. You cannot have a party built on people back and the same people who back you, build the party on, is being mashed out."

She called on Duke to fix the situation.

"If they have a problem with you, you are the leader, you must fix that. But you can't have a problem with the leader and spite the people he represents.

"We not taking that. We not taking no victimisation for the leader."

Residents called on Duke and Augustine to make things right.

One man told Duke he was ultimately responsible for the situation.

"We believed in them, because we believed in you," he said.

Duke told the residents he is aware of the lack of development in the area.

"A decision has been made to suffer the people in the district. Suffer them deliberately," Duke claimed. "That was an executive decision made. The executive among themselves have decided they will punish the people of Roxborough, because they are playing petty politics.

"They know Roxborough is the backbone of the revolution. The strongest people in the party come from here..."

He said he will not sit by and "allow them to mistreat the people of Tobago."

Duke gave the PDP-led THA an ultimatum to improve the lives of Tobagonians.

"If when April comes and nothing happens, I will do what I have to do and we will fix it. When I move, you move."

He did not elaborate on what action he would take.

Newsday tried to contact Augustine for a response but calls to his cellphone went unanswered.