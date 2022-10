Dream mas

Midnight -

Dream Carnival band held its first launch on September 23, at Offside Restaurant and Lounge, South Park, San Fernando. The band came to Port of Spain for an October relaunch at its mas camp in Woodbrook.

The sections are titled Zenith, Phoenix, First Light, Midnight and Bloom. Founder and bandleader is Shastra Maharaj designed Bloom and Midnight. The band's designers are Shastra Maharaj and Ayodhya Ouditt.