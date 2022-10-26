Dr Lester Henry remembered as patriot, man of substance

Dr Lester Henry. -

THE PNM, UNC and Independent benches have all joined together in expressing condolences on the death of senior UWI lecturer and former PNM senator Dr Lester Henry.

Henry died at his home on Tuesday night of a suspected heart attack.

The son of former PNM stalwart Ferdie Ferreira, Henry celebrated his 61st birthday days before his sudden death, on October 20.

Dr Varma Deyalsingh, representing the Independent bench, remembered him as a “patriot.”

Dr Devant Maharaj, who served as a government senator under the United National Congress (UNC), while Henry represented the then Opposition PNM, recalled Henry’s rare ability to separate the politics from the individual.

In a statement, the PNM said it “deeply commiserates with his father, his family, his friends, his professional colleagues and his students.

“Dr Henry’s passing is a significant loss to both the party and the country. We salute his contribution to national development in the spheres of education and politics, and we are grateful to his family for sharing him with us.

“Rest now, good and faithful servant. Your work here is complete.”

In another release, PRO Laurel Lezama-Lee Sing said it was Henry’s brilliance and professional expertise as an economist that caught the attention of PNM political leader Dr Keith Rowley.

As he was born into a family rich in political activism, Lezama-Lee Sing said, it was no surprise Henry would eventually get involved in party politics.

Rowley appointed him a senator during the party’s sojourn in opposition from 2010-2015. He was reappointed as a government senator after the PNM won the 2015 general election and he served in the latter post from 2015-2020. Henry also served on the PNM’s national executive as party treasurer from 2014-2018.

He taught monetary theory and policy, history of economics and monetary issues in economic development at UWI .

Lezama-Lee Sing said his contributions in the parliamentary debates were precise, informative and expert-driven.

She described him as a family man, father of four, and an extraordinary sibling and son.

She recalled a family tradition where almost every Sunday morning he would be a fixture alongside his father as they sat on benches in the cool of the trees by the Queen’s Park Savannah reading the newspapers and discussing national issues. They were sometimes joined by others strolling around the Savannah on those mornings.

One of his former colleagues in the Senate, now MP and Cabinet minister, Foster Cummings, recalled Henry as a brilliant but humble man. Cummings said he was always willing to share his expertise with his peers.

“He was very passionate about the party and would often call or message me to discuss his views on a range of matters,” said Cummings, speaking in his capacity as the PNM’s general secretary.

“I truly appreciated his contributions. It was an honour and a privilege to serve alongside him in both the House of Parliament and Balisier House. May his soul rest in peace.”

Independent Senator Dr Varma Deyalsingh told the Newsday, “While I have lost a friend and an ex-senatorial colleague, the country has lost a patriot who was very passionate about money laundering and its impact on the TT economy.

“Before the pandemic, we often met at Rituals in MovieTowne, and over a cup of coffee we would discuss cricket, politics, the economy and how to rescue our country.

“He was always disturbed TT had been branded as a major money-laundering country, and was passionate about improving the regulatory and legal framework aimed at fighting money laundering. He pushed for money-laundering risk-assessment of various sectors.

“Although he was no longer in senate when we passed the Gambling (Gaming and Betting) Control Bill, 2021, he called me in jubilation, as this was one of his dreams. I am happy he was able to witness its passage.

“The last discussion we had was on the challenges we faced with our porous borders, and his analytical mind was busy trying to find solutions and proffer ideas to me.”

Former UNC senator and energy minister Kevin Ramnarine also recalled Henry with fond memories.

“Lester and I served in the Senate of the tenth Republican Parliament. Despite being on opposite sides, we had a good relationship. He will be remembered for his very sound contributions on matters of the economy.

“I extend condolences to his family, including Ferdie. May he rest in peace.”

Another former UNC senator, Dr Devant Maharaj, also added his voice. remembering Henry as one of those people who did not possess a reputation for being a “flamboyant, mark-bussing or media-lime politician.

“Lester was a politician who was firmly rooted in his field, and that was his platform and relevance to the politics of TT.

“While many politicians lacking substance made more noise, breathing fire and brimstone at every turn, their content often paled to Lester’s contribution, which many did not have the intellect to understand fully.”

Maharaj said he served with Henry between 2010 and 2015.

On his contributions in the Senate, Maharaj said they were “all well-thought-out, well-reasoned and delivered with a quiet and measured passion. More often than not Lester often spoke on issues affecting the economy of TT and his solutions for the nation’s economic challenges.

“While we were on opposing political side, outside of the Senate Chamber, in the tearoom, Lester was an affable person and did not hesitate to have cordial conversations with those he a few minutes before was in all-out verbal war with. Lester was one of those politicians on either side that had the rare ability to be able to separate the politics from the person.

“Lester will be missed.”