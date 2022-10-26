DPP must be made of sterner stuff

File photo: DPP Roger Gaspard.

THE EDITOR: There has to be something wrong if, for whatever reasons, white collar criminals seem somehow always to elude prosecution, and when prosecuted, seem always to elude conviction.

I regret that it is to the Office of the DPP that the finger of blame must point.

I just don't see coming from that quarter, the zealousness that ought to be brought to this task. Perhaps the role itself is not constitutionally well designed. Who can fire the incumbent when results are inadequate?

I am not impressed by excuses especially the eloquent ones of high tone speaking of "integrity."

That should be a given. The point is to get the job done! In the instant case it seems clear that the evidentiary picture is abundant enough in documentary detail that at the very least, a prosecution could have been justified and attempted.

I would much rather an attorney general seemingly over-stepping his remit to get the job done, than a DPP folding up like a congoree at the slightest difficulty. A prosecutor ought to be made of sterner more resolute stuff!

I'm reminded of Andy Ganteaume, the WI batsman who still holds the record for the highest batting average – 112, in Test cricket, but was never picked again, because he took so long to score those runs!

The DPP is like such a batsman, occupying the crease yes, but scoring little!

As to the Criminal Bar, the LATT, and holders of self-awarded silk, the less said the better. My only thought of them is to bring to mind the famous Shakespearean aphorism: "... First thing... let's get rid of all the lawyers..." One can only wish.

SIDNEY THOMAS

Via e-mail